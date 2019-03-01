Police: Man wanted for assaulting Uber driver near VCU

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man accused of assaulting an Uber driver on Thursday night.
Police responded to the 1300 block of West Cary Street at approximately 11:18 p.m., for a report of an aggravated assault.
Police say the Uber driver asked a disorderly male and female customer to exit his vehicle. An argument took place, and the male punched the Uber driver in the face before taking off on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, with a goatee and mohawk. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve red shirt and black or blue jeans.
Police continue their investigation into the incident.
