News to know for March 1: Budget cut backlash; Uber driver assaulted; Chesterfield man finds kidney donor

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s Friday and the beginning of a new month - March! Just like that, we’re into the third month of the 2019 year.
A light, cold rain will fall throughout the day today. Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s as the day comes to a close.
Saturday will be dry, with rain returning later in the day Sunday.
Richmond police are searching for a man they say assaulted an Uber driver near VCU on Thursday night.
Units responded to the 1300 block of West Cary Street at approximately 11:18 p.m., for a report of an aggravated assault.
Police say the Uber driver asked a disorderly male and female customer to exit his vehicle. An argument took place, and the male punched the Uber driver in the face before taking off on foot.
A community meeting took place on Thursday night where many voiced their disapproval of the new RPS budget cuts, which will cut over 74 jobs.
Superintendent Jason Kamras told the crowd of parents and school employees he was faced with the difficult decision of presenting a budget despite growing expenditures and less money coming from the state.
"I truly wish we did not have to make these cuts,” Kamras said.
Ronald C. Lewis, the first African-American fire chief in Richmond, died last week.
Richmond Fire Department confirmed Lewis died Feb. 23. He retired from RFD in 1995 but had continued to live in the city.
Mayor Levar Stoney will attend today’s memorial at 11 a.m. at Fifth Baptist Church on West Cary Street.
Clover Hill graduate William “Woody” Johnson will soon undergo kidney transplant surgery.
“As soon as I get the kidney, I’m calling Davita Dialysis and they can come get all of this," Johnson said of the life support equipment on which he currently relies.
The living donor, whose identity Johnson does not know, is a 95 percent match.
The Richmond Slave Trail Commission (RSTC) is detailing over 400 years of black history in the new Truth and Reconciliation exhibit.
It’s the first in a four-part, year-long gallery that aims to reflect comprehensive and authentic representations of the African story not only in the Americas, but also in Virginia and Richmond from before 1619 through the present day.
“Every day is a day of celebration and commemoration of the contributions of African-Americans,” RSTC chairperson Delores McQuinn said.
