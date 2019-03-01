NBC12 Viewpoint: Let’s stay connected!

By Kim Grinnage | email
Hello folks, I know it’s been awhile since you have heard from me, and I know there are some out there that are saying, “thank goodness.” Well I am back.
I actually never went anywhere, but there have been a couple of changes. Our new parent company is Gray Television. After the acquisition of Raycom Media, our former parent company, Gray Television is the third largest broadcaster in the country. Gray, like Raycom, is a very forward-looking company and we look forward to being a great community station for many years to come.
As part of the agreement, Gray also purchased WUPV TV, known to many of you as the CW. So now I have the honor of managing two great station in one great market. In addition to these two fine stations we also proud to bring you programming on MeTV and Bounce, just to name a few.
I am asked many times: How can we view you on others channels and devices besides over the air, cable or satellite? Well, the good news is that we are everywhere on the platform of your choice. We are available online through the NBC12 News and Weather apps, NBC12.com, CW Richmond, Facebook, Roku, Amazon Fire, Hulu and YouTube, and the list goes on.
But if you want to remember all of the ways that you can stay connected, just visit our Stay Connected page.
More than ever before, it is important that we hear from you. Let us know when we get it right, but also when we may get it wrong. Freedom of speech and freedom of the press is a two way street and we always want our light to be green.
I’ll see you next week.