NBC12 celebrates Read Across America Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Every year, children across the country celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday in March during the National Education Association’s Read Across America.
That day is March 2, but as this year falls on a Saturday, schools in Central Virginia celebrated on Friday, with NBC12 getting in on the actions:
Read Across America began in 1998 and now includes events throughout the week, along with lesson plans from the NEA. Libraries, houses of worship and other nonprofits also join in the reading fun.
