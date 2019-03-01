Mike Pence will deliver 2019 commencement address at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, VA (WDBJ) - Vice President Mike Pence will give the commencement address at Liberty University’s 2019 spring graduation ceremony in May.
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed the news via Twitter Friday morning as Pence spoke via satellite from the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington DC.
Pence is the second member of the Trump administration to give the commencement address at Liberty. President Donald Trump delivered the 2017 commencement address at Williams Stadium.
