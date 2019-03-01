Many couples are disconnected on financial matters, study finds

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/WXIX) - Studies show money is the number one topic many couples fight about.
But sometimes, it’s a necessary conversation to make sure you’re both on the same page about your future.
The 2018 Fidelity Couples and Money Study found 76 percent of couples who aren’t worried about debt say they communicate exceptionally well about money. But this same study found half of the couples admit they’re lost when it comes to how much to save for retirement.
This study found that while most couples feel like they’re on the same page when it comes to money matters, there are some alarming disconnects.
More than four in ten couples disagreed when asked what age they plan to retire.
Also worrisome, nearly half of couples who started a marriage with debt contradicted each other when asked who was responsible for paying that debt off.
One in five people surveyed didn’t know where to find important financial and legal paperwork, and only about half said they shared passwords to financial accounts with their partner.
Partners need to be transparent when it comes to money. You need to share not only debts and assets, but your financial goals for the future, too. And this is where an objective, certified financial planner can be a big help, too.
They can see the total picture, and help you both get started on a plan to reach your goals.
