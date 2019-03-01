Kessler drops freedom of speech lawsuit against city

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Jason Kessler has dropped his free speech lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville.
The lawsuit was brought in November 2018 by Kessler, Identity Evropa, the National Socialist Movement and Traditionalist Worker's Party against the city of Charlottesville, former Charlottesville police chief Al Thomas, and Virginia State Trooper Becky Crannis-Curl.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs argued that the city violated their freedom of speech by not providing a safe venue for the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017.
The court was served with the dismissal of the lawsuit on Thursday.