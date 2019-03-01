House destroyed, cats missing after couch catches fire

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Firefighters say a cigarette sparked a fire that engulfed a duplex, destroying two units on the 400 block of Byrne Street.
Petersburg Fire responded to the home about 7:15 a.m. Friday to find a couch engulfed in flames wedged through the front door.
“A lady was smoking, fell asleep, cigarette [fell] in the couch, she tried to put it out, couldn’t put it out. So her and a man in the house tried to grab the couch and drag it through the door," Petersburg Fire Marshall Marlow Jones said.
Firefighters were quick to put out this one-alarm blaze, but now the four people in that unit are without a home, including Robert Taylor.
Taylor was one of the people who tried frantically to get the burning couch out of the apartment.
“I slid the couch to the front door trying to get out,” he said.
Taylor lived in the unit with his sister, her boyfriend and another friend.
It was quite a wake-up call for their duplex-mate - a woman who only wanted to be identified as “Miss H.”
“I peeped out, I said ‘Oh my god! What the hell happened?’" Miss H said. “The whole house was engulfed next door."
Despite escaping, it’s not a completely happy ending for Miss H. She is still in the process of slowly finding the 17 cats she cared for. She said seven of the cats lived inside the house with her and the remainder lived outside.
“So far, I got three. When I just went back in there, some of them came to me," Miss H said. “I’m still looking for a few more."
Despite losing almost all of what he owns, Taylor says he’s just thankful he was able to make it out.
“Everybody’s OK. Everybody got out of there safely," he said.
Firefighters said the house is a total loss, and will most likely be demolished. The residents are currently getting help from the Red Cross.
