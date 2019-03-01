At home, in school, on the field, Petersburg’s Hall does it all

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - High school student-athletes are required to find a balance between sports and academics, figuring out ways to handle two demanding parts of their lives. Petersburg senior Treyvion Hall may take this to the next level.
This year, Hall took part in football, basketball and baseball for the Crimson Wave. During his time at the school he’s also participated in volleyball and track and field. The 17-year old has done sports since an early age, and it was actually quitting at a young age that motivated him to try again and see everything through.
“I quit my first year playing [youth football], and my mom was always calling me a quitter after that, so I never quit a sport after that,” he remembered. “She still ridicules me to this day about it.”
As for his academic workload, Hall has plenty to do. He’s a high school senior, but he’s also a college sophomore, taking part in a program between Petersburg and neighboring Richard Bland College that allows students with a certain GPA to take classes towards earning an associates degree. Hall’s classes count towards both high school and college, and he’ll be able to transition to a four year institution in the fall.
Hall says that sports have helped teach him the hard work he needs to persevere academically in a more challenging setting.
In the classroom and on the field, Hall is a leader. He’s the president of the Crimson Wave’s Athletic Leadership Council and his teammates respond to him, as he leads by example as well as verbally.
“He’s small in stature, but when he speaks, the guys listen,” said Petersburg head baseball coach Michael Teasley, who calls Hall ‘a blessing’. “We’re benefiting from having a guy like Trey around.”
But perhaps his most important role is at home. Hall grew up as the second of five children in a single family environment and says his mother was always the person he looked up to, and the one who taught him right and wrong. He has a job with Petersburg Parks and Rec in order to chip in to help with finances.
“I have to oversee certain things, and when my mom comes up short, I help her out when I can,” Hall said. “That’s why I’m working now. I just don’t mind helping my mom."
Hall is also a member of the National Honor Society and helps to give his siblings rides to school when necessary. His total body of work can symbolize the conquering of surroundings that could have led him astray.
“It really isn’t easy. A few of my friends who I grew up with actually are in Crater (Juvenile Detention Home) now, facing a lot of time,” he said. “It’s hard to see that happen to friends, but it’s actually like a wake up call to you.”
Hall hopes to attend Virginia State in the fall, experience college athletics, and feels that the future will hold a chance for him to give back to those who have given so much to him.
“My mom has been talking about moving for the longest [time] and I’d love to help her move into a new house and get her the car that she wants. I see myself doing big things in Petersburg. I want to leave and come back and give to my city."
