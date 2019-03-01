Forecast: Rainy and chilly Friday, improving Saturday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s a raw start to March with cold rain falling through the day. Saturday looks much better, then a more significant system is slated for late in the weekend.
FRIDAY: Drizzle and light rain through the day. Nearly steady temperatures in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 100%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy start, partly sunny finish. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 40, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 80%)
MONDAY: Rain showers early that could end as snow showers, mainly NW of RIC. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (AM Precipitation Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the mid and upper 30s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.
