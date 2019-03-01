Crime Solvers tip leads to drug charges for Hopewell man

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - A Hopewell man is facing several drug-related charges.
Aaron Cross, 24, of Hopewell, was arrested Feb. 28 after the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force responded to the 2100 block of Granby Street in Hopewell after receiving a top through the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers.
Cross was wanted for failure to appear in multiple jurisdictions. Police discovered drugs and a firearm during the the arrest leading to additional charges.
Following an investigation, Cross was charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin and marijuana as well as possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.
He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail pending an arraignment.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.