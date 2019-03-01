Cocaine, $2,000+ seized in raid; 2 arrested

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - Two people face multiple charges after a Friday morning narcotics raid in Hopewell.
Police say just before 6 a.m., a specialized police team “recently deployed to combat crime and disorder, assisted by the Hopewell SWAT team, executed a narcotics related search warrant" at a home in the 1500 block of New Lincoln Place.
During the search, police found more than a half-pound of marijuana, multiple grams of suspected heroin and cocaine, plus more than $2,000 in cash.
Markiest Davis, 21, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance.
He was taken to Riverside Regional Jail.
Porsha Davis, 40, was arrested on outstanding charges in Chesterfield for identity theft, false identification to law enforcement and petit larceny.
She was turned over to the custody of the Chesterfield Police Department.
