Business owners in Manchester worried after recent shootings

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Five bullet holes in the storefront window of Pig and Brew in south Richmond are signs of two recent shootings at the restaurant, and business owners in the area are looking for answers.
The first shooting happened Feb. 17 when, according to police, two people were shot outside the restaurant on Hull Street. Just one week later, police were back after bullet holes appeared in the window.
“To have an incident like that one day and then five days later, it makes you wonder what’s going on,” Frank Pitchford said.
Pitchford owns Send-a-Chef a few doors down from Pig and Brew and said its owners are helping to improve that stretch of Hull Street.
“I’ve known them for over 12 years. They are really great people and they don’t deserve what’s going on," Pitchford said. “They have put a lot of energy into that building down there.”
The Manchester area is booming with new businesses after years of abandonment.
“I remember one time when all of these businesses around here were vacant and now every month there’s another person taking over another building,” Pitchford said. “It feels really good because back in the day you had everything over here. You had your drug stores, your flow machines over here and all the fashion places were over here. It was on and popping back in the day over here."
Pitchford said he sees the area as a new Carytown for the city and doesn’t want the recent crime to deter customers from visiting.
“Don’t let that one incident deter you from bringing your business here, shopping here, patronizing us," Pitchford said. “There’s always the one bad apple that will try and spoil the bunch for everybody else.”
But, he says, leave the “drama” at home.
“Don’t bring that drama to Hull Street. We are trying to build this thing up and we are heading in the right direction," Pitchford said. “If you don’t want to get on this ship then jump off.”
Police continue to investigate the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
