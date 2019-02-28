Virginia Union’s McNeill scores 59 points to headline Wednesday’s CIAA action

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWBT) - Virginia Union sophomore guard Shareka McNeill got her 2019 postseason off to a good start on Wednesday afternoon, earning a spot in the CIAA record books.
McNeill scored 59 points in the Panthers’ 91-57 CIAA quarterfinal win over Livingstone. Her point total ties the league record for most points scored in a single tournament game. The sophomore finished the contest 19-of-29 from the floor, as she connected on 14 of her 20 three point attempts. McNeill finished the first half with 38 points.
In addition to the CIAA Tournament single game record, McNeill’s 59 points set a Virginia Union program record for most points in an outing, topping Kiana Johnson’s mark of 49 points set back in 2016. She also eclipsed 1,000 career points and set a new Panther record with 91 three pointers in a season.
Wednesday’s performance continued a big week for McNeill. On Monday she was named CIAA Player of the Year, after leading the league in scoring with 23.1 points per game. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Virginia Union player has won that honor.
The Panthers, who are looking to defend their CIAA Tournament title, will take on Lincoln or Johnson C. Smith in Friday’s semifinals. Tip-off is set for 1:00.
On the men’s side, top-seeded Virginia State topped Elizabeth City State, 67-54, to advance to Friday’s semifinals. Jahmere Howze paced the Trojans with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. VSU will face either Livingstone or Bowie State in the semifinals.
As for the Virginia Union men, the Panthers will play in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 7:00 against Johnson C. Smith. Like the Panther women, the men are the defending CIAA champions and will look to earn a berth in Friday’s semifinals.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.