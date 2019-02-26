So, just how dirty is your smartphone?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Schools and workplaces seem to be full of sick people right now, so if you’re trying to stay healthy we need to talk about that phone that’s in your hand all day.
The average American checks their phone 47 times a day. And the CDC says about 80 percent of all infections are transmitted by hands.
Now think of all the times you set your phone down. University of Arizona researchers found the average office desk has hundreds of times more bacteria per square inch than an office toilet seat. And one in six smart phones has fecal matter on it, according to London researchers.
Another delightful, related statistic-- 75 percent of Americans take their phones into the bathroom with them.
All of this means your phone screen could be covered in viruses and bacteria! The CDC says the flu virus can survive on hard surfaces for up to eight hours, and nasty staph bacteria like MRSA can survive on surfaces for up to nine days. That’s why doctors recommend you clean your smart phone once or twice each day to be safe (and keep phones out of the bathroom).
