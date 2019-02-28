Residents in Scott’s Addition demand better sidewalks after fatal accident

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Residents in Scott’s Addition are demanding better sidewalks along West Broad Street after a man was hit and killed Tuesday.
Police identified the victim 67-year-old as Luther Waller. He was found in the median of the 3100 block of West Broad Street Tuesday just before noon.
“I think the fault is with the city in not enough efforts to keep people safe,” Trevor Dickerson said.
Dickerson is the President of the Scott’s Addition Boulevard Association and said the many closed sidewalks are pushing people into the street.
“It forces people at the GRTC bus stop has to stand in the west bound travel lanes which is obviously very dangerous,” Dickerson said.
Many say the demolition of buildings is causing a big kerfuffle for pedestrians. Officials with GRTC said they closed the bus stop until things are back to normal.
Dickerson and others in the area have been pushing for more sidewalks for those who put walk on a daily basis.
“We have major infrastructure issues in places where there are no sidewalks,” Richmond City Councilwoman Kim Gray said.
Gray said she is working to get money in the budget to repair and replace sidewalks.
“We have sidewalks that are in such disrepair. We have people that have been injured while trying to enter businesses and restaurants around the Scott’s Addition corridor,” Gray said.
Gray is also fighting for alternate options for pedestrians during construction.
“We as city council put forth a resolution last March that said if there is going to be construction, where feasible, they must install a covered walkway or some access,” Gray said.
Officials are warning residents not to put themselves in danger.
“Please do not risk your life by walking in the street. It’s very dangerous,” Gray said.
Gray took the issue to Mayor Levar Stoney and the Department of Public Work in hopes to figure out a safe plan.
Construction is expected to be completed this weekend.
