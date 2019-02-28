Not guilty verdict in trial for driver in fatal trash truck crash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A jury has returned a "not guilty" verdict in the trial of Dana Naylor, the man accused of manslaughter in a fatal crash between a train and a trash truck.
The jury deliberated for more than five hours before arriving at the verdict on the manslaughter charge. A second charge of DUI maiming was dismissed earlier in the day after a judge ruled the science on marijuana intoxication wasn't settled.
Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci said regardless of the outcome, bringing the case to trial was necessary so the facts of the case would come out.
"This was an important case to bring to the community. The jury rendered its verdict. We respect that verdict. But it was absolutely necessary to bring this care and I'm glad we did so," said Tracci.
Naylor’s defense attorney, Will Tanner, declined to comment after the verdict.