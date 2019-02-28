News to know for Feb. 28: Massive Hopewell fire; VA first lady under fire; Double-shooting suspect in court

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Good morning! Take a look at everything you need to know today.
A massive fire at the Hopewell Moose Lodge was put down Thursday morning.
Officials say no one was injured in the fire, but the building is a complete loss.
Officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire.
Virginia first lady Pam Northam is under fire after leading students on a tour of the Executive Mansion.
An eighth-grader called out the first lady in a letter, calling the action “beyond inappropriate.” WAVY reports the student was a Senate Page and was on a tour of the mansion, led by Pamela Northam.
The student’s letter said that Northam handed the cotton out, asking "Can you imagine being an enslaved person and having to pick this all day?”
A man is in the hospital, with burns to his face and hands, following a house fire.
Henrico fire crews responded to the home in the 8200 block of Woodman Road at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Abdool Zaman is set to appear in a New York City courtroom today.
Zaman is suspected of shooting and killing his daughter and niece, Vanessa Zaman and Leona Samlall.
The nuclear summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un ended Thursday.
The two leaders failed to reach a deal due to a standoff on U.S. sanctions.
However, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the leaders had a “very good and constructive meeting.”
The Richmond Public Schools superintendent, Jason Kamras, and school board have released the budget.
The school board cut $13 million and 49 central office positions.
Kamras is now holding a public meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at MLK Middle School to address any questions from staff and the public.
NBC12 is celebrating Black History Month with a special Digital Dialogue looking at Virginia’s past, present and future.
Jasmine Turner and Eric Perry will host the dialogue with guests in the studio. They’ll also look back at some of the stories we’ve featured this month.
Join us and ask questions on the NBC12 Facebook page today at 7 p.m. You can also watch on our news app or Roku and Amazon Fire channels.
When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it. —Henry Ford
