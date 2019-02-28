MS 13 gang member sentenced to prison for 2017 Virginia murder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WCAV) - An MS 13 gang member was sentenced in Albemarle Circuit Court on Thursday for a murder that occurred in 2017.
Juan Carlos Argueta is the third man sentenced in the brutal murder of Marvin Joel Rivera-Guevara, whose body was found on July 4, 2017 in Moores Creek.
Argueta receives a 25-year sentence.
He pleaded guilty to murder by mob, abduction and gang participation charges.
Argueta will be deported at the end of his sentence and if he returns to the United States illegally, he will serve another 20 years.
Four men were convicted of the murder of Rivera-Guevara, who was killed for disrespecting the MS 13 gang.
