Man who abducted infant daughter sentenced to 5 years in prison

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ7) - The father who abducted his 7-month-old daughter in Danville has been sentenced to more than 5 years in prison.
Carl Ray Kennedy, 51, was sentenced in Danville Circuit Court on Wednesday to 5 years on each felony charge and 12 months for the misdemeanor assault charge. 20 years of that was suspended which means he will be in prison for 6 years.
His charges include kidnapping of a child by a family member, attempted abduction by force or intimidation, child abuse with disregard for life, grand larceny and possession of a deadly weapon.
Kennedy abducted 7-month old Emma Grace Kennedy in June 3, 2018 and took her across state lines in North Carolina. She was recovered safely 2 days later in Randleman, NC and Kennedy was arrested..
Danville Police, FBI, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service all assisted with searching for Emma.
Kennedy still faces federal charges.
Emma's mom was in court this morning. She read a letter aloud to the court room saying how the abduction changed her life.
"A date I'll never forget is June 3rd at 7 PM when he took our daughter and told me I'd never see her again," said Murphy.
Kennedy also read a letter, talking about all he missed in Emma's life because of his actions, but never once apologized for the crimes that took place.
"What I have done has caused us both great grief. I have missed my daughter's first birthday, first real Christmas, first words, first steps, and already 16 months of her life," said Kennedy.
Judge Joseph Milam told Kennedy that his actions proved to be selfish.
Kennedy did not become emotional when the judge read what his life will look like for the next several years.
He simply looked over at Murphy, who says even now, she doesn't have closure.
“This is the end of one journey. I’m not looking forward to the next,” said Murphy.
