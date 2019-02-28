Forecast: Dry Thursday with rain/mix tonight and early Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -An unsettled weather pattern returns. Thursday night brings rain or mix (north) and a more significant system is slated for late in the weekend
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain developing overnight. Wintry mix/light snow possible, mainly north of I-64 overnight. Highs in the low 50s. (Late Rain Chance: 30% increases to 70% late at night)
FRIDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Rain likely during EARLY the morning. Wintry mix and snow showers will be possible north of RVA. Any accumulation over northern areas will be light. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (AM Precipitation Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing in the evening and overnight. Still much uncertainty as to snow possibility. Will continue to monitor. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers early. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (AM Precipitation Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs near 40.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.