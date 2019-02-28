Elliott Sadler to return to racing at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Emporia native Elliott Sadler didn’t stay retired long.
The popular NASCAR Xfinity Series driver is making his return to the driver’s seat at Richmond Raceway on April 12 and again later in the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“I said I would only return to the race track if the right opportunity came along, and this is it,” said Sadler on NASCAR.com.
Sadler will be driving for Kaulig Racing in the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro SS in the two Xfinity Series races.
“Elliott and I grew up racing together at South Boston Speedway, so to have him race for us at his home track is special,” said Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice.
Sadler retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2018 season.
