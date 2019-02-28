Criticism grows after Pam Northam accused of handing out cotton

“We were split up into groups. Mrs. Northam and the African-American tour guide shared the history of the Governor’s Mansion,” the page said. “The tour included a slave cottage with several items, including cotton she showed us saying how hard life was for the slaves. In our group, she handed it to a white page first who was closest to her and we passed it around. I never felt targeted. I thought it was a teaching moment about what life was like back then."