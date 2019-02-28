Ashland man dies after vehicle overturns

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A man has died after overturning his vehicle in Ashland on Wednesday evening.
Hanover deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Ashland Road, near the intersection at Old Sawmill Lane, at approximately 7:31 p.m.
An investigation revealed that a 2001 Volvo was traveling east on Ashland Road when it ran off the road in a curve, causing it to overturn.
Billy Lee Peyton Bickers, 37, of Ashland, was operating the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
