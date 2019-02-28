2 arrested after meth lab discovered in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - Two women were arrested after police discovered a clandestine methamphetamine lab at a home in Hopewell.
Hopewell police responded to the 1000 block of Elm Street at 6:20 a.m. Feb. 28 a found a “one pot” lab and various chemicals consistent with the production of methamphetamine.
The hazardous chemicals were disposed of according to federal and state law.
Police said there is no danger to residents in the surrounding area, but the home where the lab was found has been deemed unsafe for habitation.
Savanna K Berlingeri, 32, of Hopewell, was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine.
Berlingeri and Dallas A. Johnson, 26, of Dinwiddie, were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berlingeri was additionally charged with possession of marijuana.
Both women are being held at Riverside Regional Jail pending an arraignment.
