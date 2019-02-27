Virginia correctional facilities to begin composting

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The prison in Buckingham County is about to start a new composting program. Other prisons in Virginia are already doing this, in an effort to keep costs down.
Late last year, the Virginia Department of Corrections announced its intention to implement composting programs at 18 facilities throughout the state.
Halifax Correctional Unit's Superintendent Mariea LeFevers was interested and excited to get the program up and running.
"This is going to raise the level of consciousnesses with our offenders on recycling, repurposing, reusing items," said LeFevers. "I am hoping to save about 60 percent on our landfill and dumpster fees altogether."
This particular facility started composting in the middle of January, and those in charge say each compost pile has to reach a certain temperature before the pile is turned over, but it can take a while.
“One-hundred-forty is where we’re trying to get to, but it’s not going to be 140 right away, it takes a few days,” said Farm Officer Ernest Davis. “This time of year, it started out, it was 50, 60, you know, every other day, it would go up 10 to 15 degrees.”
For the offenders, LeFevers believes it can give them an added skill set for when they re-enter society.
"I think that they're really taking pride in the composting, they get very excited when we reach the optimal temperatures," she said.
Before moving to the superintendent role in Halifax County, LeFevers spent time in the Buckingham County facility where another composting program will begin. She says she believes they will see the same benefits.
The real benefits haven't even kicked in yet, but LeFevers says the whole process will be fun to watch.
“As we get more into the process, the dirt or the compost will be taken back out and put on our fields, and so we will go from farm to food, back to farm,” she said.