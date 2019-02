After taking a 41-27 lead into halftime, the Rams came out cold in the second half. Jordan Goodwin’s three-pointer with 10:07 remaining trimmed VCU’s advantage to two at 50-48, but the Rams would open the lead back up to eleven with 3:43 to play. The Billikens had one more surge left in them, as they cut their deficit to three with 29 seconds left, but Issac Vann and De’Riante Jenkins connected on four key free throws down the stretch to clinch the Ram win.