TSA finds loaded gun on Richmond woman at RIC

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A local woman has been cited by police officers after a loaded gun was found in her carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Tuesday.
The 9 mm handgun, which was loaded with 17 bullets, was found by a TSA officer as it entered the X-ray machine. TSA officers contacted airport police, who responded to the scene, confiscated the gun and cited her on weapons charges.
The weapon was the second gun found at one of the airport’s checkpoints in the last five days. It was the third gun found in the airport so far this year.
TSA officials remind everyone that bringing a weapon to a checkpoint is subject to federal civil penalties up to $13,000.
A complete list of airport penalties can be found online.
