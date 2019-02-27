Tickets for second St. Jude Dream Home go on sale in March

Construction on the home is well underway in early 2019.
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 13, 2018 at 5:35 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 12:38 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - NBC12 is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital again to raise money to help find a cure for childhood cancer, and give you the chance to win a brand new house in 2019.

Stylecraft Homes showed off its first time-lapse video of the Dream Home project as the walls went up early in the year:

The house is located in the Moseley area in Cambria Cove. Tickets to enter to win the home, which is valued at $478,500, will go on sale in March.

The home features:

  • About 3,625 square feet in space
  • 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a second floor loft
  • Designer kitchen with quartz countertops
  • Finished basement with game room and theater room

Open houses:

  • May 4-June 9 | Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. 

A winner will be announced June 13 on NBC12.

Every $100 ticket purchase also provides the chance for secondary prizes valued at $1,000 or more:

  • Tickets on Sale Prize: Tickets reserved by Friday, March 22 are eligible to win a Richmond Sports Fan package valued at $2,500, courtesy of Bon Secours Redskins Training Center (SMG) and the Richmond Squirrels
  • Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by Friday, April 19 are eligible to win a $2,500 country concert experience including tickets, VIP access, and autographed memorabilia,, courtesy of K95
  • Bonus Prize: Tickets reserved by Wednesday, May 31 are eligible to win a 2019 Ford Escape, courtesy of Richmond Ford
  • Artesso® SmartTouch® Technology Kitchen Faucet in Stainless courtesy of Brizo®
  • Two night stay at The Omni Homestead Resort courtesy of RVA Home Team brokered by eXp Realty
  • Richmond Raceway Toyota 400 Prize Pack, including FairGround passes
  • Baron Gas Grill & Grill Kit, courtesy of Green Top Hunt & Fish
  • Richmond Dining Package 
  • Open House Prize: Just for visiting the St. Jude Dream Home Open House, you can register for free to win an exciting prize – more details coming soon!

In 2018, NBC12 gave away a home in Chesterfield County and raised more than $866,000 for St. Jude.

Stylecraft owner Richard Kuhn said the project is rewarding and fosters a good community partnership.

“We had a great year last year, and we’re looking forward to exceeding those numbers this year,” Kuhn said.

