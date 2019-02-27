RPS releases full budget after backlash for voting it through, without giving public access

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Public Schools superintendent and school board just released the entire 228-page budget, after facing backlash for not making it available before the board passed it, Monday. The school board cut $13 million and 49 central office positions. But no one knew who would be impacted, except the school board.
Superintendent Jason Kamras said he wanted to protect the identities of the people who may lose their jobs, citing why the full budget was not released as a personnel matter. Some called the move unprecedented, and against state law.
“I understand when we vote, we're not all going to agree. But the public and us as board members need clear documentation so that we can be held accountable to the decisions that we're making," said School Board member Kenya Gibson, who also expressed concern over not getting complete budget information from the administration.
"I'm just surprised that they would force someone to go through the FOIA process, rather than have it regularly available, either at the meeting, or at the clerk's office or posted online, or something so that anyone could access it whenever they wanted to,” said Megan Rhyne, executive director for Virginia Coalition for Open Government.
That said, no specific jobs on the chopping block are listed in the document.
"It doesn't list anyone's specific job number. There was no reason for this not to be released,” said Tina Garrison, an employee within RPS’s central office.
The document does give a breakdown of what departments will be cut, and by how much. For example, "clerical" personnel services will be cut by nearly $500,000. Kamras has said he’s aiming to slash central office positions, putting more dollars into the classroom.
That said, funding for “administration” altogether is going up by about a million dollars.
Kamras attached a letter to the budget saying he would have rather informed employees losing their jobs face-to-face.
“I had hoped to be able to inform you about your status for next year in face-to-face meetings prior to the news becoming public, as no one should learn about their future in the newspaper,” said Kamras in an email to employees.
Kamras is now holding a public meeting Thursday night, 6pm at MLK Middle School, to address any questions from staff and the public.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.