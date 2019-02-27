Roanoke College poll: Virginians say leaders should remain in office

SALEM, VA (WDBJ) - Despite calls for the state’s top-elected leaders to resign, a new Roanoke College poll indicates that more Virginians think Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring should remain in office.
Northam and Herring have both admitted wearing blackface when they were college students. Two women have accused Fairfax of sexual assault.
In each case, the Roanoke College poll found that a plurality of Virginia voters think the elected leaders should remain in office.
Harry Wilson is director of the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research.
“I think what it probably suggests is that each of these individuals, as we would expect at this point in time, can probably survive this,” said Wilson. “Pretty clearly, Northam and Herring can survive this.”
At the same time, Northam’s approval rating has dropped substantially. It is now at 32 percent, down from 54 percent in August.
