Richmond DJ shares his passion with teen daughter

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Popular hip-hop icon DJ Lonnie B says the love for music is staying in the family as his 14-year old daughter is following in his footsteps.
Since Aliyah was little, DJ Lonnie B has been bringing his daughter to work at the radio station.
“After I was finished, she would go in the DJ booth and mess around with the turn tables, and any kid that gets around DJ equipment wants to mess around and hit the buttons,” said Lonnie Battle.
Just like any child, Aliyah would soak up what she saw and mimic her dad.
“I’m watching how she was touching the turn table, how she moved the fader and her whole posture. I was like you might be able to do this for real,” said Lonnie Battle.
As time progressed, Aliyah’s dream to be like her dad would grow.
“I found it a really cool, and to see nobody else doing that it seemed like, "oh, I could actually do this',” said Aliyah Battle.
“You never want to push what you do on any of your kids, but for any of them to follow your footsteps and do something that you do is truly humbling,” said Lonnie Battle.
Fast forward to age 14, Aliyah is now deejaying on the radio and at concerts with her dad.
“To follow his footsteps, it just felt right - it felt like that was my calling,” said Aliyah Battle.
Lonnie says seeing his baby girl grow up into, “Aliyah the DJ” is special because just a few years ago he was diagnosed with stage-1 cancer.
“It felt like a dream. a bad dream. You know, throughout your life we all hear about people that fight and deal with cancer, but I don’t think in a million years it any of us think it might be me,” said Lonnie Battle. “I promised myself that I was going to do all the things that make me happy with the time that I did have left.”
“His motivation pushes me, so I don’t think I would be able to do it without him,” said Aliyah Battle.
Lonnie Battle would beat cancer and continue to teach his daughter everything she needs to know.
“He’s taught me how to mix, scratch, organize music know how to pace myself and know how to read the crowd,” said Aliyah Battle.
Aliyah Battle says she ready to set the bar high and take on the predominantly male industry.
“I will never pass the torch to my daughter if she wants this torch, she will have to take it from me,” said Lonnie Battle.
"I feel like I will be 10 times better than him, maybe even 100 times better. I tell all of his friends, "y’all can remember him but just remember I will be 100% better than him,'” said Aliyah Battle.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.