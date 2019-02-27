Restaurant burglar makes off with beer, liquor

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking to identify the man who forced his was into a restaurant and stole beet and liquor.
Police were called to 2800 block of East Broad Street just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23.
When officers arrived, they found the front door forced opened.
Security video shows a man stealing beer and bottles of liquor before leaving the business on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-0698 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
