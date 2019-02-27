Proposal would close Lee Monument at night

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A series of regulations regarding the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue have been put forward by the Department of General Services.
Among the proposed regulations would be closing the statue to the public from sunset to sunrise and requiring a permit for any gathering of 10 or more people.
Other proposed regulations would prohibit weapons, sticks, signs, tables, placards and food at the statue.
A public hearing on the proposals will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 6 at the Virginia War Memorial Carillon at Byrd Park.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and anyone who speaks will be limited to 2 minutes of time.
Seating is limited to 150.
Written comments can be made online through March 8.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.