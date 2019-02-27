1 person airlifted after crashing into power pole, causing fire

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - A man suffered critical injuries after crashing into a power pole and causing a fire in Dinwiddie County.
Dinwiddie Fire and EMS was dispatched to the 13500 block of Cox Road at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday.
Virginia State Police said Carl Childers, 46, of Dinwiddie, was traveling eastbound on Route 751 when he entered a curve and lost control. VSP said he left the road to the left came back onto the roadway and ran off the road to the right before hitting the utility pole.
A large transformer was brought down along with a several power lines and oil from the transformer caught fire, the department said.
Rescue workers found Childers on the ground and was airlifted to VCU Medical Center with critical injuries.
A Dominion Energy crew was dispatched to the scene to work on repairing the damaged transformer.
Charges are pending and the crash is under investigation. Speed is considered a factor.
