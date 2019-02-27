News to know for Feb. 27: Carjacking arrest; 2nd nuclear summit; Movieland anniversary

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s hump day! As you power through the week, check out today’s headlines.
A girl has been arrested in connection to a carjacking that occurred on Monday night in Richmond.
Richmond police said five people, two of whom were armed, approached a vehicle in the 00 block of South 19th Street just after 9 p.m. Monday and ordered the victims out of the vehicle.
"Often times as you’re parking, someone will come up and say ‘Can you roll your window down?’ Don’t. I’m sorry. Those days of nicety at nighttime are over with,” NBC12’s safety expert Mike Jones said.
President Donald Trump will meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un for the second time.
“We have a very big meeting planned tonight as you know, with North Korea, Chairman Kim, and I think it may very well turn out to be very successful,” Trump said to the top leaders of Vietnam.
Trump also said that “hopefully great things will happen” in the meeting with Kim.
A Virginia Beach man is in custody after threatening Virginia Senator Mark Warner.
Anthony Butkiewicz III was indicted by a federal grand jury for threatening to assault Warner with intent to impede, intimidate and interfere with his official duties as a United States senator.
Court documents say Butkiewicz left several voicemails threatening to shoot and punch the senator at Warner’s Richmond office.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Broad Street.
Richmond police were called to the 3100 block of West Broad Street on Tuesday at approximately 11:45 a.m.
The pedestrian, who was described as an adult male, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died. The driver remained on the scene.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer is planning to tell a House committee that Trump knew ahead of time that WikiLeaks had emails damaging to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.
He also has described the president as a “racist,” “conman” and “cheat.”
“I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump’s illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience,” he apologizes in the testimony.
The Home Depot is looking to hire 370 employees in Richmond as the company prepares for Spring, the busiest selling season.
Open positions include permanent, part-time and seasonal work, from sales to online order fulfillment.
All interested candidates must apply online, or text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in the area.
Bow Tie Cinemas will celebrate the 10 -year anniversary of Movieland’s opening on Wednesday, Feb. 27.
For the duration of Wednesday, admission and popcorn will cost $5 each.
The first 2,500 guests will also receive a reusable tote bag.
