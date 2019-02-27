$1M in drugs recovered in multi-state bust

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Law enforcement agencies across several states have arrested and charged three people in a drug bust that yielded $1 million in drugs.
James Frazier, 33, of Cambridge, Maryland and Seaford, Delaware; Trivette Jackson, 37, of Federalsburg, Maryland and Dover, Delaware; and Donisha Holland, 25, of Seaford, Delaware, are all facing several drug related charges by Delaware State Police.
Maryland State Police said several agencies began an investigation last fall into a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.
Police said Frazier was previously the largest illegal drug supplier in the area.
The investigation wrapped on in February, and several search and seizure warrants were issued in Maryland, Delaware Virginia and New York.
Law enforcement recovered the following items:
- More than 5,900 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl mixture
- More than 1,100 grams of suspected cocaine
- More than 300 grams of suspected crack cocaine
- More than 450 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- More than 74 lbs. of suspected marijuana
- More than 70 methylphenidate (Schedule II) prescription pills
- Five regulated firearms, two of which were reported stolen
- One money counter
- More than $97,900 in suspected drug-related cash
- Five vehicles with an estimated value of $140,000
More charges are expected to come down for others involved in the operation.
