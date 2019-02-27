Learning from millennial saving habits

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/WXIX) - Millennials get a bad rap for a lot of things, but they’re actually pretty good at saving money!
More than half of millennials polled by TD Ameritrade said they expect to become millionaires at some point.
But are they really on track for that? Well, it depends on the millennial.
LendEDU surveyed 1,000 millennials about their savings habits.
They found millennials are saving, on average, about $480 a month for retirement.
That’s actually pretty good, when you crunch the numbers.
Compound that $480 a month over 40 years, given an annual rate of return of 6 percent, and those millennials will have about $900 grand socked away at retirement.
However, that same survey finds 49 percent of millennials admit they spend more on restaurants and takeout every month than they put toward retirement. And nearly 30 percent say they spend more on coffee.
The problem, of course, is that coffee and takeout don’t last.
But your retirement could stretch 30 years or more!
Start saving for retirement with your first job, in either a company 401K or IRA.
And when you get a raise, up the contribution to your fund, too.
