The Home Depot hiring 370 employees in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Home Depot is looking to hire 370 employees in Richmond as the company prepares for Spring, the busiest selling season.
Open positions include permanent, part-time and seasonal work, from sales to online order fulfillment.
College students, retirees and veterans are all encouraged to apply.
All interested candidates must apply online, or text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in the area.
- Visit careers.homedepot.com
- Select “Learn More”
- Enter your desired location, including city and state
- Click “Search Jobs”
Applications are now being accepted.
