Henrico Board of Supervisors greenlight new aquatics center

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Construction will soon get underway after the Henrico County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve a new indoor aquatics center.
The center will be built and operated by the YMCA of Greater Richmond in partnership with the county.
The nearly 21,000 square-foot center is expected to open in early 2020 on a 6-acre site southwest of North Laburnum Avenue and Watts Lane. The site is nearby the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center.
“When we opened the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center eight years ago, we dreamed of someday adding an indoor pool for swimming and family fun,” said Fairfield District Supervisor Frank J. Thornton, who represents the North Laburnum corridor. “I’m thrilled that we found a great partner in the YMCA of Greater Richmond to help us bring that vision to reality. The aquatics center will strengthen our community and help our youth grow in body, mind and spirit, because knowing how to swim and being comfortable in the water are critical to every person’s success in life.”
As part of the agreement with the YMCA of Greater Richmond, Henrico will contribute $8 million to building the facility.
There will be an eight-lane, 25-yard pool and a warm-water instructional pool, a family spray area, a waterslide, locker rooms, retractable spectator seating and parking.
Construction on the center is set to begin in March.
