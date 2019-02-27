Henrico Board of Supervisors greenlight new aquatics center

“When we opened the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center eight years ago, we dreamed of someday adding an indoor pool for swimming and family fun,” said Fairfield District Supervisor Frank J. Thornton, who represents the North Laburnum corridor. “I’m thrilled that we found a great partner in the YMCA of Greater Richmond to help us bring that vision to reality. The aquatics center will strengthen our community and help our youth grow in body, mind and spirit, because knowing how to swim and being comfortable in the water are critical to every person’s success in life.”