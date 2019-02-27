Forecast: Much cooler Wednesday, With some upcoming rain/snow chances

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - An unsettled weather pattern returns toward the end of this week with multiple rain chances and even snow potential late Thursday night (minimal) and then later Sunday into Monday.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Dry in RVA. Spotty light rain in southeastern VA Lows in the low 30s, highs in mid 40s. (Rain chance 20%)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, then cloudy by evening with light rain or light snow possible (north of I-64) Thursday night. No accumulation of snow. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance at night: 40%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain or snow showers likely, especially in the morning. May be mixed with snow in north of Richmond. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50. (Rain/Snow Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Cloudy. Trending DRY. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s near 60. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain or snow developing in the afternoon or evening. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain chance: 50%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain or snow early. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. (Precipitation chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.