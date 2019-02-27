Eagle eggs on live DC webcam nonviable after male goes missing

WASHINGTON, DC (WWBT) - An eagle nest in Washington, DC, that has gained quite the online following is showing the harsh reality of nature.
Bald eagles Liberty (female) and Justice (male) have called a nest in southeast Washington, DC, at the Metropolitan Police Academy home for about 15 years and raised several baby eagles.
Things were looking normal for the pair this year, which is monitored by live webcam hosted by Earth Conservation Corps, but Justice went missing right around the time Liberty laid two eggs.
It’s not known what happened to him, but shortly after his disappearance, another male with evidence it had been in a fight came to the nest. Since then, multiple male eagles have visited the nest looking to replace Justice as Liberty’s mate.
Without her mate there to help incubate the two eggs she laid this year, Liberty left the nest for extended periods, leaving the eggs in the cold. Now, they have been deemed nonviable.
One of the new males was named “Aaron Burrd” but it has since also gone missing.
Liberty was seen mating with a different male, but it is not known if she will lay a new set of eggs.
Even without the eggs, ECC said it has been a good learning experience to monitor the behavior of the eagles and with the help of viewers trying to locating Justice, has learned there are more eagles in the area than previously thought.
This is not the only eagle nest in Washington, DC, monitored by live webcam. Another one at the National Arboretum is also broadcast live, but the eagles there – Mr. President and First Lady – have not yet laid any eggs.
