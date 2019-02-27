Chesterfield Walmart location to close

“After a careful and thoughtful review process, we have made the difficult decision to close the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 7000 Iron Bridge Rd in North Chesterfield, VA by March 29, 2019.The decision is based on several factors including the store’s overall performance. We invite our customers to shop at our other Richmond-area stores and on Walmart.com," said spokesperson Phillip Keene. "We will continue to serve customers in new ways across Virginia through expanded Online Grocery Pickup, store remodels and many other innovations aimed at saving them time and money. We will also continue our investments in training to give our associates the skills to succeed and a path to grow their careers.”