Chesterfield NAACP president charged with embezzlement

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield NAACP President L.J. McCoy has been charged with embezzlement and is accused of stealing money from the organization.
According to a criminal complaint filed by a member of the Chesterfield NAACP leadership against McCoy:
“For at least the last two years, Mr. McCoy and his girlfriend have made illegal and unauthorized transactions from the branch’s bank account. These transactions included paying for dinners at local restaurants and unauthorized cash withdrawals. Mr. McCoy and his girlfriend also have an unauthorized debit card. At this time we have proof in bank statements that the current amount stolen is above $250. That amount may rise pending an investigation.”
McCoy has been president of the Chesterfield branch for the last decade. According the Chesterfield NAACP website, McCoy is still listed as president, but next to his name is written, “pending removal.”
McCoy confirmed via phone that he has been “summoned to go to court” for an embezzlement charge, but deferred other questions to his lawyer.
NBC12 has reached out to McCoy’s attorney, and is waiting to hear back.
