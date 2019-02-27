Charity donates car to disabled Vietnam veteran

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Vietnam veteran says he is feeling grateful after a charity donated a new used car to him.
Air Force veteran Donnell Evans picked up his new 2005 Kia Sorrento in great shape and a perfect fit for him, even down to his favorite color. Donnell is struggling with many health problems, including prostate cancer and a brain tumor. The car will help with getting to his doctors appointments and staying independent as long as he can.
Virginians for Veterans, a new nonprofit working in the interest of active and retired veterans, helped make the donation possible, along with Mike French Auto Sales.
“I feel wonderful. I feel overwhelmed. I am so appreciative. I’m so glad it worked out,” Donnell said.
In addition to a used vehicle, Mike French Auto Sales gave the nonprofit that purchased it for Donnell a significant discount and then sweetened the gift with a 12-month warranty on repairs.
“My wish for him is to come back in about 10 years from now and we’ll do it again. How’s that?" owner Mike French said.
Virginians for Veterans also covered Donnell’s car insurance for six months.
“We have money to spend. I’ll probably get in trouble for saying that. Ha, Ha. If anybody needs to apply for any kind of assistance, we’re there. I hope he gets to go where he wants to go, when he wants to go there,” Roddy Davoud, with Virginians for Veterans, said.
Five buddies and business leaders formed the charity seven years ago.
“This makes my heart feel really good, and I know my partners will feel the same about it because this is why we started the organization seven years ago. We do good things for good people and I think we picked the right guy here,” Davoud said.
While Donnell was inside completing his paper work, his son called with some amazing, life-changing news. Donnell’s son got word that he will get the organ transplant he needs to live.
“God is working in my life,” Donnell said.
