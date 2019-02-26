Virginia No. 8 in tax-related scam phone calls

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Getting scam phone calls? Virginia is a popular target and, in fact, ranks No. 8 in the country.
That comes from an analysis by AllAreaCodes.com of tax-related scams from 2016-18.
Fairfax County was singled out as the most targeted county in America for scam calls. No other Virginia counties ranked in the top 100.
Last year, the Richmond area’s 804 area code was deemed one of the worst for robocalls in a nation-wide analysis.
Phone scams increased 20 percent in March and April compared to January, so if you’re getting them now, be prepared to receive more.
The IRS routinely issues scam warnings and says it will never demand payment over the phone and does not ask for credit card information. It also does not threaten lawsuits or calls to the police. All of these are tactics used by scammers.
If you suspect you have been the target of a tax scam, report it to the IRS at 1-800-829-1040.
According to the data, Nevada ranked as the most targeted state and Alaska was the least targeted. The full list can be seen here.
