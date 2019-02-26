Virginia man pleads guilty to trafficking $150K of pure meth

WAYNESBORO, VA (WHSV) — A Waynesboro man pleaded guilty in a scheme prosecutors say involved the delivery of thousands of grams of pure methamphetamine from New Mexico.
According to U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen, 22-year-old Miguel Angel Moreno pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of attempting to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and up to a life sentence, as well as a possible $10,000,000 fine.
The story behind Moreno's arrest is one involving a car tire being used to smuggle drugs.
Attorney Jeb Terrien, who presented the evidence of the case, said that New Mexico law enforcement stopped a tractor-trailer hauling cars along Interstate 40 on June 20, 2018.
During that traffic stop, the New Mexico officer’s narcotics K9 alerted him to the spare tire of a Jeep on the car hauler. Officers slashed the tire open and found 23 packages of crystal meth inside.
The packages contained 9,915 grams of pure methamphetamine. As officers kept searching, they found another 4,269 grams of meth in the Jeep.
The Jeep was set to be delivered to an address in Waynesboro.
Three days later, the Jeep – with a new, regular spare tire – was delivered to the drop-off location at a gas station in Waynesboro.
Attorneys say Moreno arrived to the gas station in a sports car, removed the spare tire from the Jeep, placed it in his car, and drove away.
A little while later, Homeland Security agents and Waynesboro Police Department officers raided Moreno's home, where they found multiple cell phones, digital scales, latex gloves, plastic baggies, and the spare time, cut open but empty.
Moreno admitted that he knew the tire contained meth and that the drugs were worth about $150,000.
“Our message to drug traffickers and their accomplices is clear: individuals attempting to bring dangerous and deadly substances into our neighborhoods will be found,” said ICE Homeland Security Investigations, Washington, D.C. Special Agent in Charge Patrick J. Lechleitner. “We will not sit back and allow this poison to infiltrate the communities we call home.”
The investigation was carried out by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Waynesboro Police Department, and the Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WHSV. All rights reserved.