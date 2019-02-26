224-unit apartment complex proposed for Brook Road

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - More development is slated for Richmond’s north side.
Developers are hoping to get permission from the city to build a two-building, 224-unit apartment complex on Brook Road, about a mile and a half from Union Presbyterian Seminary’s hard-fought 300-unit apartment project that’s now under construction.
The new four-story apartment complex would be across the road from Virginia Union University’s campus. VUU wrote a letter of support for the development.
A representative for the developer says the apartments are geared for people who would work in the area, potentially at VUU. The apartments would be priced competitively, in line with affordable housing. There will also be a 268-space parking lot and a small park.
Supporters of the project say having homes available for everyone is critical due to Richmond’s rebounding population, especially to avoid displacing or pricing out people who already live in the neighborhood.
"Gentrification is not something we want, and the best way to avoid that is to build places for (new) people to live that aren’t tearing down places where people currently live,” said resident Nicholas Smith, who lives on the north side.
But some residents and Richmond City Council member for the district Chris Hilbert oppose more development, raising concerns over congestion and the overall future vision for the area.
Richmond reporter Kelly Avellino will have a full report at 5 and 6 p.m.
