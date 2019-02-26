‘Someone was looking out for me’: Man pinned under van rescued

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - A Petersburg man, who was trapped under a van, is grateful for neighbors who called for help and a dozen first responders who rescued him Sunday night.
“I had it in neutral. Somehow it slipped went into drive, ran over top of me knocked me out, fractured three ribs and messed up my left leg," said Jerry Baker.
Baker says he was standing up, checking the fluid in his engine, looking under the hood of the car, when the car ended up in drive and he was pinned under the driver’s side front tire.
“I knew it was daylight when I went out to check the fluid, and when I woke back up it was dark,” said Baker.
For more than 30 years he worked as a mechanic, and says that in all of his years he never got hurt. Baker says his neighbors called 911 when they heard him yelling for help.
“You want to get them care as soon as possible," Petersburg Fire Captain Mark Allen. “We lift with high pressure air bags, which can lift around 20 tons, that’s what we used last night."
Allen was one of the first responders who not only responded, but helped lift the van off of Baker. He said one of the challenges they face in any situation is making sure they get the vehicle stable, so it does not continue to move while they are performing the rescue.
“I should have had the emergency break on, but I didn’t,” said Baker.
Baker was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center, his stomach and arms are bruised, he’s unable to put pressure on his left leg, and he thinks his fingers are swollen from trying to push the van off of him. Baker will have to go back to doctors for follow ups, and is expected to have surgery in April.
“I thank Jesus Christ, and my mom upstairs - someone was looking out for me,” he said.
