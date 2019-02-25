SC man buys $500 worth of Girl Scout cookies so girls could stay out of the cold

SC man buys $500 worth of Girl Scout cookies so girls could stay out of the cold
An Upstate South Carolina man bought all of the Girl Scout cookies from these girls so they could stay out of the cold. (Source: Kayla Dillard)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 25, 2019 at 4:39 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 7:44 PM

GREENVILLE, SC (WIS) - A Greenville man is a hero to Girl Scouts in the Upstate, according to one woman’s Facebook post.

Kayla Dillard, who manages the cookie sales for the troop her daughter is involved in, posted a photo of a nice guy, and obvious lover of Girl Scout cookies, in Greenville on Feb. 22. She said he initially bought seven boxes of cookies from the ladies of Troop #1574, but then came back with a surprise.

“Then he came back to the table and said ‘pack up all of your cookies. I’m taking them all so y’all can get out of this cold,’” Dillard wrote.

In all, Dillard said the unknown man spent $540 on cookies.

“What an amazing soul,” Dillard wrote.

Dillard says she has no idea who the man is, but is thankful for his kindness.

“I do not know who the man is, but he has been tagged in the post several times," Dillard said. "I can’t confirm his identity.”

You can see the post here:

This man purchased 7 packs of cookies. Gave the girls $40, told them to keep the change. Then he came back to the table...

Posted by Kayla Dillard on Friday, February 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.